The Anniversary’s Josh Berwanger encourages you to vote with new song/video, “Change the Season”

Josh Berwanger of emo veterans The Anniversary (and Radar State and The Only Children and more) has released a new song and video with his Berwanger solo project, "Change the Season," encouraging you to get out and vote.

"Can you take four more years of this?" he writes. "Can you take four more years of having someone in charge who doesn't give a shit about you? I could go on and on about where we are as a country, or the fact we have the biggest con man in the world in the White House who doesn't really care about anyone but himself. We can complain about it all day, but that won't get us very far. We need to act and we need to act NOW! This song is about coming together for love and coming together for change to make this country a better place. But in order to do that, WE ALL MUST VOTE. Are you registered to vote? Are your friends and family members registered? If not, help them register, drive people to drop off their ballots, or take them to the polls yourself. We need to put in the work to make great change actually happen. Don't ever believe that it is too late to make a change."

The song's lyrics and video are just as fired-up as what Josh wrote. It officially comes out as a single on Friday (9/18) via Wiretap Records, but we've got the premiere of it right here:

LYRICS:

It feels so heavy, to sing this song

We must be right, we can’t be wrong

We can take a stand and vote together

Read our palms or predict the weather, you.

I want you.

There must be some way to ease my mind.

Watch the dumb get dumber, the blind lead the blind

You can post it all and feed the feeders,

hope for change or

Be the leader, you.

I want you.

Is it blind faith, or a hateful mind?

When you stand before god, will she be on your side?

we kneel to the flag, we thought it make you smarter

Stay naive call me the martyr and lose.

We must be right, we can’t be wrong

there’s Blood in the streets again, it’s the same ol’ song

We can love and laugh understand life’s meaning

change a heart we can change the season,

take the streets and use your mind.

Burn it down rebuild it right, you.

I want you.