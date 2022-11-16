The Anniversary’s Josh Berwanger forms new band Gemini Parks (watch their new “Animals” video)

Josh Berwanger of influential emo vets The Anniversary always seems to have more and more new projects in the works, and now he's leading a new band called Gemini Parks. They have an album due in 2023, and since August, they've released two songs -- "Up All Night" and "Price You Pay" -- and we're now premiering their third, "Animals." The album was made in collaboration with producer Jarod Evans (who's also worked with The Flaming Lips, Sufjan Stevens, and more), and it's got Mitch Hewlit on drums and J-Swamp on bass. Penny Pitchlynn (of BRONCHO and LABRYS) sings backup on the first two singles, while the new song features the children from the KC Kelly Family Singers and backing vocals from Hot Rod Circuit bassist Jason Russell.

The first two singles found Gemini Parks diving into '70s glam territory, and "Animals" adds in some choppy, Beatlesque piano, while still sounding unmistakably like Josh Berwanger. It's also got a video directed and edited by Berwanger and Shawn Brackbill, and here's what the band says about it:

"Animals" was filmed in the Natural History Museum on the campus of Kansas University. It's about human emotion, love, life, global warming, and the way humans interact with each other. The song touches on animals and how they want to survive and live in their environments, while humans do the opposite in trying to destroy the earth and their environment for gain and are always wanting more than needed.

Check out all three Gemini Parks songs below.