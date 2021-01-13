The Antlers announce first album in 7 years, share “Solstice”

Having released two singles in 2020 -- their first new music since 2014 -- The Antlers have now announced Green to Gold, their first new album in seven years, which will be out March 26 via ANTI-. Peter Silberman says the album was almost entirely written in the hours of the early morning and is thematic shift from previous Antlers releases. “I think this is the first album I’ve made that has no eeriness in it,” Silberman says. “I set out to make Sunday morning music.” He adds, "Green to Gold is about this idea of gradual change. People changing over time, struggling to accept change in those they love, and struggling to change themselves. And yet despite all our difficulty with this, nature somehow makes it look easy.”

The album contains both of those 2020 singles -- "Wheels Roll Home" and "It Is What it Is" -- and the new single is the very pretty "Solstice" that beams with sunlight. "'Solstice' is a flashback to the infinite days of peak childhood summer, innocent barefoot hikes, staying outside all afternoon and late into the evening, well past it being too dark to see,' says Silberman. "But it’s remembered from the vantage of a present day that feels unbearably long rather than joyously endless. It’s an invocation of those simpler times, an attempt to conjure the lightness of youth, before life got so damn complicated."

The video for the song, like "Wheels Roll Home" and "It Is What it Is," were made with directors Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup and modern dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. You can watch that, and check out the album's artwork and tracklist, below.

Green to Gold tracklist:

1. Strawflower

2. Wheels Roll Home

3. Solstice

4. Stubborn Man

5. Just One Sec

6. It Is What It Is

7. Volunteer

8. Green To Gold

9. Porchlight

10. Equinox