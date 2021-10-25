The Antlers played ‘Green to Gold’ & more at Levon Helm Studios (pics, setlist)

The Antlers released their first album in seven years, Green to Gold, earlier this year (order on tan vinyl), and they played their first show supporting it, and first show in over two years, on Friday (10/22) at Woodstock, NY's Levon Helm Studios. They sounded amazing in the beautiful venue, doing a full-album performance of Green to Gold, followed by a set of some older favorites, including "Bear," "Corsicana," "Palace," "Atrophy," and more.

Bing & Ruth opened Friday night's show with a solo set. See pictures from the whole night by P Squared, including one of The Antlers' setlist, below.