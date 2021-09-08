The Antlers playing ‘Green to Gold’ in full at first show in over two years

The Antlers released their first album in seven years, Green to Gold, earlier this year (order on tan vinyl), and they've now announced their first show supporting it. They'll perform the new album in its entirety along with a second set of songs from throughout their catalog on October 22 at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY, their first show in over two years. Bing & Ruth open with a solo piano set, and tickets go on general sale on Friday 9/10 at 10 AM, with a Barnburner presale happening now.

We talked to Peter Silberman about the influences behind the album, and you can order it on opaque tan vinyl here, and stream it below.