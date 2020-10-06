The Antlers release first new song in six years, “Wheels Roll Home” (listen)
The Antlers have released their first new music since 2014's great Familiars, "Wheels Roll Home."
“'Wheels Roll Home' is a simple song about the hopeful promise of reunion after a long time gone,” Peter Silberman says. (Appropriate!) “It’s that feeling of finding home in someone, eager and impatient to build a life together. It’s the experience of waiting out tumultuous times, longing for stability someday.”
It's a warm, lovely song, and it's always nice to immerse yourself in the familiar vocals of Peter Silberman. It's out now as a single on ANTI- Records. Listen below.