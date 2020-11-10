The Antlers release new song & video, “It Is What It Is”

Having recently released their first new song in six years ("Wheels Roll Home"), The Antlers are now back with a second new single, "It Is What It Is."

"‘It Is What It Is’ is a song about hindsight," Peter Silberman said. "It considers what might have changed had you handled things differently back then, and the reluctant acceptance that it’s too late for all that now. It’s the inevitability of changing seasons, transitions that feel like loss in the moment, but come to represent growth over time."

Like "Wheels Roll Home," it's a delicate, instantly satisfying song that makes you forget it's been six whole years since The Antlers' great Familiars, and this one tops it off with a nice little horn solo. It comes with a video (directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup, and featuring dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber) that continues the story of the "Wheels Roll Home" video. Watch both below.