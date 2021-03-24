Listen to The Antlers’ new record early in album-length film, get it on limited tan vinyl

The Antlers' Green to Gold, their first album in seven years, is out this Friday via ANTI-. “I think this is the first album I’ve made that has no eeriness in it,” Peter Silberman says of the record. “I set out to make Sunday morning music.” You can preorder it now on limited tan vinyl in the BV Shop.

Videos for the album, directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup and featuring contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, have been pretty special, conveying that same Sunday morning vibe. Those videos were actually part of a full-length Green to Gold film that spans the entirety of the album. You can watch that, and get an early listen to the album, over at The Antler's website.

Pre-order Green to Gold on limited tan vinyl via the BrooklynVegan Shop, and listen to four songs from the album below.