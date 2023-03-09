The Antlers share new single “I Was Not There,” announce NYC show

The Antlers are back with their first new music since 2021. "I Was Not There" begins as a stark piano ballad that grows grander across six gorgeous, ethereal minutes. "Perhaps counterintuitively, 'I Was Not There' is about the elusive experience of complete presence," says Peter Silberman. "Across three scenes, the song describes fleeting moments of clarity and wholeness, and the accompanying feeling of leaving yourself." Listen to that below.

The band have also announced a one-off NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on June 7. They will play in-the-round and it's part of LPR's 15th anniversary celebration. Tickets will be on sale soon.