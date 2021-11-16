The Antlers surprise-release new EP ‘Losing Light’, announce 2022 tour
The Antlers released Green to Gold, their first album in seven years, back in March (order on tan vinyl), and they've reimagined four of its songs of Losing Light, a new EP that they've surprise-released today. You can stream it below.
"How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory fifty years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation? I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference," Peter Silberman says. "Following this premise of Green to Gold as if remembered from the distant future, we began to reassemble pieces of several songs in different iterations—the earliest versions and demos, pieces of the album versions, and newly-created recordings. To bring them all into the same world, we processed each of these elements in ways that would repeatedly age them backwards and forwards, as if being blasted into the past, then flung into the future."
Along with the EP, The Antlers have announced a 2022 tour, running in March and April in Europe and the UK, and May and June in North America. Unlike their last tour, the acoustic Hospice dates they played in 2019, the new dates will feature a full band. Aside from Silberman and Michael Lerner, it's unclear who the other members will be, but if it's the five-piece lineup they just debuted in Woodstock in October, one of the members will be Jared Van Fleet from Voxtrot.
The tour includes NYC dates at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 3 and 4, a Los Angeles date at First Congregational Church on May 20, and more. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Wednesday, November 17 at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.
THE ANTLERS: 2022 TOUR
Mar 25 - Berlin, DE - Lido
Mar 27 - Oslo, NO - Parkteatret
Mar 28 - Stockholm, SE - Slaktykrykan
Mar 29 - Lund, SE - Mejeriet
Mar 30 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremem Teater
Apr 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Hall
Apr 2 - Maastricht, NL - Muziekgieterij
Apr 3 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
Apr 5 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain
Apr 6 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
Apr 8 - Dublin, IR - Academy
Apr 9 - Limerick, IR - Dolans
Apr 11 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
Apr 12 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room
Apr 14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
Apr 15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
May 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
May 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
May 6 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
May 7 – Washington DC – Capital Turnaround
May 8 – Durham, NC – Hayti Center
May 9 – Asheville, NC –The Grey Eagle
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
May 12 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
May 13 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre
May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
May 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 18 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church
May 21 – SanFrancisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
May 23 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
May 24 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
May 27 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
May 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café
May 31 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
June 2 – Detroit, MI – El Club
June 3 – Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall
June 4 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Astral
June 5 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
See pictures from the Woodstock show below.