The Antlers surprise-release new EP ‘Losing Light’, announce 2022 tour

The Antlers released Green to Gold, their first album in seven years, back in March (order on tan vinyl), and they've reimagined four of its songs of Losing Light, a new EP that they've surprise-released today. You can stream it below.

"How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory fifty years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation? I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference," Peter Silberman says. "Following this premise of Green to Gold as if remembered from the distant future, we began to reassemble pieces of several songs in different iterations—the earliest versions and demos, pieces of the album versions, and newly-created recordings. To bring them all into the same world, we processed each of these elements in ways that would repeatedly age them backwards and forwards, as if being blasted into the past, then flung into the future."

Along with the EP, The Antlers have announced a 2022 tour, running in March and April in Europe and the UK, and May and June in North America. Unlike their last tour, the acoustic Hospice dates they played in 2019, the new dates will feature a full band. Aside from Silberman and Michael Lerner, it's unclear who the other members will be, but if it's the five-piece lineup they just debuted in Woodstock in October, one of the members will be Jared Van Fleet from Voxtrot.

The tour includes NYC dates at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 3 and 4, a Los Angeles date at First Congregational Church on May 20, and more. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Wednesday, November 17 at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.

THE ANTLERS: 2022 TOUR

Mar 25 - Berlin, DE - Lido

Mar 27 - Oslo, NO - Parkteatret

Mar 28 - Stockholm, SE - Slaktykrykan

Mar 29 - Lund, SE - Mejeriet

Mar 30 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremem Teater

Apr 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Hall

Apr 2 - Maastricht, NL - Muziekgieterij

Apr 3 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

Apr 5 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

Apr 6 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

Apr 8 - Dublin, IR - Academy

Apr 9 - Limerick, IR - Dolans

Apr 11 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

Apr 12 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

Apr 14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Apr 15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

May 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 6 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

May 7 – Washington DC – Capital Turnaround

May 8 – Durham, NC – Hayti Center

May 9 – Asheville, NC –The Grey Eagle

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

May 12 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

May 13 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre

May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

May 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 18 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church

May 21 – SanFrancisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

May 23 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

May 24 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

May 27 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

May 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café

May 31 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

June 2 – Detroit, MI – El Club

June 3 – Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall

June 4 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Astral

June 5 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

See pictures from the Woodstock show below.