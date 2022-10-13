The Arcs (Dan Auerbach) announce new album ‘Electrophonic Chronic’ (new song & exclusive vinyl)

The Arcs, another band fronted by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, have announced their first full-length album since releasing their debut LP Yours, Dreamily seven years ago. Electrophonic Chronic is due January 27 via Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound. The album was produced by Dan and his bandmate Leon Michels, and it was recorded with former bandmate Richard Swift before he passed away in 2018. We've also teamed with the band on an exclusive clear with neon splatter vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up of the vinyl:

Dan says:

Whether it was New York City or Nashville or L.A. or Swift’s hometown of Cottage Grove, Oregon, wherever we were, we would always get in the studio together. Always. It was our favorite thing to do. It’s rare that you meet a group of people that you click with like that, who you instantly bond with. We were just having fun, making sounds, making music. It was an amazing time for me.

Leon adds:

There are probably between 80 and 100 tracks that we laid down, because we just constantly recorded after we put out Yours, Dreamily. It was so much fun to be in the studio once again, so we were just making music all the time. I think there was always a plan to make a follow-up record.

With the announcement comes lead single and album opener "Keep On Dreamin,'" a jazzy rock track with a psychedelic music video by Roboshobo (Robert Schober) and El Oms. The song, and the whole of the album, pays tribute to Robert. "It’s a way for us to say goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and laughing, singing," Dan says. "It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful to do it.” Listen to "Keep On Dreamin'" and check out the album art and track list for Electrophonic Chronic below.

Electrophonic Chronic Track List:

Keep On Dreamin’

Eyez

Heaven Is A Place

Califone Interlude

River

Sunshine

A Man Will Do Wrong

Behind The Eyes

Backstage Mess

Sporting Girls Interlude

Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Only One For Me