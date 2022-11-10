The Arcs (Dan Auerbach) honor Richard Swift on “Heaven is a Place” (watch the video)

Dan Auerbach's other band, The Arcs, have shared a new song from their upcoming album Electrophonic Chronic. While the album was made with Richard Swift before his death in 2018, "Heaven is a Place" feels like a tribute, with lines like "Heaven is a place I know, where all the lovers go / and when they die / everything they had on Earth is multiplied," set against a dreamy, groovy arrangement. On Instagram, The Arcs wrote, "Heaven is a Place for Richard."

Watch the animated video, directed by Roboshobo, below.

Electrophonic Chronic is out January 27 via Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound and you can preorder our exclusive neon splatter vinyl variant that's limited to 300 copies worldwide.