The Armed announce 2022 U.S. ‘ULTRAPOP’ release shows

Genre-defying Detroit punks The Armed recently released their excellent new album ULTRAPOP on Sargent House (read our review), and they've now announced three U.S. release shows shows for 2022: a hometown date on January 8 at El Club (tickets), a NYC show on January 15 at Music Hall of Williamsburg (tickets), and an LA show on January 22 at Belasco Theater (tickets). Tickets for NYC & LA go on sale Thursday (5/27) at 10 AM local time and Detroit goes on sale Friday (5/28) at 10 AM. Tour poster and NYC show poster below.

The Armed are also playing Barcelona's Primavera Sound in 2022.

In our review of the album, we wrote:

Guitarist/vocalist Dan Greene says the concept of subgenre is "almost the antithesis of vitality in art," and he also refers to the album as "anti-punk," which feels like the perfect description for it. It's punk in spirit, and sometimes punk in sound, but this is a million miles away from the Ramones or Black Flag or something. Sometimes ULTRAPOP is as harsh and abrasive as grindcore, and other times it's as bright, poppy, and ethereal as Mew or M83. And they cover all kinds of ground in between too.

Watch their live performance video for "ALL FUTURES" below...