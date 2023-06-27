The Armed announce LP & tour, share “Sport Of Form” feat. Julien Baker (and Iggy Pop as God)

Detroit collective The Armed have announced that they'll follow 2021's excellent ULTRAPOP with a new album, Perfect Saviors, on August 25 via Sargent House (pre-order). It was co-produced by The Armed vocalist Tony Wolski (also currently of Genghis Tron), alongside frequent Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm and Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen, and mixed by Alan Moulder. Wolski says, “Too much information has made us dumb and confused. Too many ways to connect have inadvertently led to isolation. And too much expectation has forced everyone to become a celebrity. Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones. And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying—but ultimately still beautiful. We hope this record is exactly all of that, too. Perfect Saviors is our completely unironic, sincere effort to create the biggest, greatest rock album of the 21st century.”

Performers on this album include Ken Szymanski, Randall Lee, Tony Wolski, Dan Greene, Ben Chisholm, Urian Hackney (Rough Francis), Cara Drolshagen, Troy Van Leeuwen, Patrick Shiroishi, Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties), Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Mark Guiliana, Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Zwan), Bryan Aiken (Lazer/Wulf), Jacob Bannon (Converge), Julien Baker, Eric Avery (Jane's Addiction), Stephen Perkins (Stephen Perkins), Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane's Addiction), Chris Slorach (Metz, Moneen), Zach Weeks (Cerce, Animal Flag), Brian Wolski, and Derek Coburn.

The lead single off Perfect Saviors is chaotic anthem "Sport Of Form," which comes with backing vocals by Julien Baker. Wolski continues, "Lyrically, this song is about the human need to win a game that we’re not even actually playing. Sonically, it is a reflection of that cognitive dissonance through a constant whiplash between beauty and ugliness, severity and tenderness, obscenity and grace." "Sport Of Form" comes with an absurdist music video featuring Iggy Pop playing God. Watch it below.

The Armed will be on tour in the coming months, first supporting Queens Of The Stone Age, then headlining with support from Shutups, SPACED, and Model/Actriz. Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10am.

The Armed come to NYC with QOTSA on August 12 at Forest Hills Stadium, and tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates below.

The Armed, Perfect Saviors loading...

Perfect Saviors Tracklist

Sport of Measure

FKA World

Clone

Modern Vanity

Everything’s Glitter

Burned Mind

Sport of Form

Vatican Under Construction

Liar 2

In Heaven

Public Grieving

The Armed -- 2023 Tour Dates

8/03/23 Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~

8/04/23 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~

8/05/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ~

8/07/23 New Haven, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amp ~

8/08/23 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~

8/09/23 Washington, DC @ The Anthem ~

8/11/23 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ~

8/12/23 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~

8/14/23 Washington, DC @ The Anthem ~

8/15/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ~

8/16/23. Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ~

8/18/23. Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater ~

8/19/23 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ~

10/19/23 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey^

10/21/23 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall^

10/23/23 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall^

10/24/23 Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

11/16/23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

11/18/23 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage*

12/15/23 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall %

12/16/23 Chicago, IL @ Metro %

~ supporting Queens Of The Stone Age

^ with Shutups

% with Model/Actriz

* with SPACED