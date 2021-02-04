The Armed announce new album ‘ULTRAPOP,’ share “ALL FUTURES” & live performance video

Experimental punk collective The Armed have been one of the most unique heavy bands around for a while now (we named their last album, 2018's Only Love, one of the 100 best punk or emo albums of the 2010s), so it's very exciting news that they've announced a new album, ULTRAPOP, due April 16 via Sargent House (their first for the label). The once-mysterious band are now entirely open about their lineup (pictured above, though Converge's Ben Koller is also a member and not pictured), and the album also features high-profile guest appearances from Mark Lanegan and Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen. Guitarist/vocalist Dan Greene co-produced the record with Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm, and as usual, Converge's Kurt Ballou was executive producer.

"Crafting vital art means presenting the audience with new and intriguing tensions—sonically, visually, conceptually. Over time and through use, those tensions become less novel and effective—and they become expectations," Dan Greene says. "The concept of 'subgenre' becomes almost the antithesis of vitality in art—itself a fetishization of expectation. ULTRAPOP seeks, in earnest, to create a truly new listener experience. It is an open rebellion against the culture of expectation in 'heavy' music. It is a joyous, genderless, post-nihilist, anti-punk, razor-focused take on creating the most intense listener experience possible. It's the harshest, most beautiful, most hideous thing we could make."

That could come off as all talk in a lesser band's hands, but The Armed walk the walk, as you can hear on ULTRAPOP's killer lead single "ALL FUTURES," which exists somewhere between noise punk and post-metal but really can't be pinned down and is mainly just a total sensory overload. (It's also one of the songs featuring Troy Van Leeuwen.) Continuing the theme of no longer being a "mysterious" band, the video for the song is a live-in-studio performance video that puts the actual people front and center. It's very cool, and it's really making us wish live music would return soon. (They have Europe dates scheduled for this fall, which are listed below, fingers crossed that it's safe to tour by then.) Check it out below.

The Armed Lineup

Jonni Randall - Vocals + Bass

Chris Slorach - Vocals + Guitar

Dan Greene - Guitar + Vocals

Adam Vallely - Guitar + Vocals

Dan Stolarski - Guitar + Vocals

Clark Huge - Synthesizers

Urian Hackney - Drums

Ben Koller - Drums

Cara Drolshagen - Vocals

ULTRAPOP Tracklist

ULTRAPOP

ALL FUTURES

MASUNAGA VAPORS

A LIFE SO WONDERFUL

AN ITERATION

BIG SHELL

AVERAGE DEATH

FAITH IN MEDICATION

WHERE MAN KNOWS WANT

REAL FOLK BLUES

BAD SELECTION

THE MUSIC BECOMES A SKULL

The Armed -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/09/21 - Bristol, England - The Exchange

10/10/21 - Birmingham, England - Dead Wax

10/11/21 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan’s

10/12/21 - Manchester, England - YES

10/13/21 - Glasgow, Scotland - Temple of Boom

10/14/21 - Leeds, England - Temple Of Boom

10/15/21 - London, England - MOTH Club

10/16/21- Brighton, England - The Green Door Store

10/18 /21 - Antwerp, Belgium - TRIX

10/19/21 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

10/20/21 - Lorient, France - I’Hydrophone

10/21/21 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

10/22/21 - Rouen, France - Le 106

10/23/21 - Paris. France - La Boule Noire

--

Best Punk/Hardcore/Emo/etc Albums of 2020

See #45-21 here.