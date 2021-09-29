The Armed release new video from ‘ULTRAPOP: Live At The Masonic Temple’ film

The Armed will release their debut feature film, ULTRAPOP: Live At The Masonic Temple, a "narrative-driven concert film" directed by Tony Wolski, on October 15 via Sargent House. It debuts digitally that day, as well as live in Detroit, and there are more digital screenings from 10/16-10/21. Tickets for the screenings are on sale now.

Today, they've released the performance of "WHERE MAN KNOWS WANT" from the film, and it's a sensory overload that really gives you a feel for how intense this band is. Check it out below.

The film's synopsis reads:

Part “Lemonade,” part “Live at Pompeii” and fully infused with a sense of Lynchian dread - the project is a stunningly-filmed cinematic document of live performances taking place within the opulent chapels, imposing asylum rooms, full-size indoor handball courts, halls (and more) of the mysterious Masonic Temple of Detroit; a 550,000 square foot fortress in the heart of the city. Live performance and story-driven narrative melt seamlessly into one another, as the film confronts themes of identity, information warfare, the commoditization of artistic product, and commodification of the artist. The film also definitively shines a light on The Armed’s often-mysterious, collaborative structure—revealing an ever-changing lineup over the course of its runtime as they perform tracks off The Armed’s break-out album ULTRAPOP, selections from their second LP, Only Love and CYBERPUNK 2077 single “Night City Aliens”. The movie culminates in the ultimate catharsis with the entire collective converging for the devastating closer ”On Jupiter.”

The film serves as a companion to The Armed's excellent new album ULTRAPOP, which came out earlier this year. They also have U.S. shows in 2022 at Detroit's El Club on January 8 (tickets), NYC's Music Hall of Williamsburg on January 15 (tickets), and LA's Belasco Theater on January 22 (tickets).

The Armed -- 2022 Tour Dates

01/08/22 - Detroit - El Club

01/15/22 - Brooklyn - Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/22/22 - Los Angeles - The Belasco Theater

06/02/22 Barcelona - Primavera Sound 2022

08/05/22 - Katowice - OFF Festival 2022