The Armed share new song “AVERAGE DEATH” off upcoming LP

We just named The Armed's recent single "ALL FUTURES" one of the best punk songs of February, so it's awesome news that today brings the second single off their anticipated new album ULTRAPOP, "AVERAGE DEATH." It comes with a video that perfectly captures The Armed's aesthetic, and guitarist/vocalist Dan Greene says "we hope this video is equal parts mesmerizing and uncomfortable." It is! Both the song and video are perfect examples of The Armed's "anti-punk," anti-genre approach, and it's getting us even more excited for ULTRAPOP, which is shaping up to be one of the most unique rock records released this year.

Watch the new video below. ULTRAPOP drops April 16 via Sargent House (pre-order).