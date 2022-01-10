The Armed streaming Adult Swim ’21 set, reschedule January shows

Genre-defying Detroit purveyors of "anti-punk" The Armed released ULTRAPOP, one of our top 50 albums of 2021, back in April, and they were supposed to play a some belated release shows supporting it in the US this month. Those shows have now been rescheduled to March, at Detroit's El Club on March 5 and NYC's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 10. A new date for the Los Angeles show at Belasco Theater is still TBA.

"URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT," the band write. "Our January shows have been moved to March. We don’t take the decision lightly and apologize if this has caused any inconvenience—but with the chances of these shows actually going off without a hitch over the next few weeks becoming more and more unlikely—we’d prefer to take control of the situation and prevent last-minute cancellations. We know many of you are traveling."

They continue:

LA is being figured out literally as you read this but we didn’t wanna wait and not give people enough time to adjust plans who were planning to come out to Detroit on Saturday already. We plan on giving you the date VERY very very soon. It is NOT going away. All tickets for previous shows will transfer over. Support is being locked up and will be announced again ASAP. Refunds are available wherever you initially bought tickets if needed. Again, we know this sucks BUT March is truly right around the corner. Take some time to further prepare yourself for the greatest day of your life, now just 8 weeks further down the road... ALSO, we will be offering a free digital download EP of the Adult Swim Festival set via Bandcamp later this week for ticket holders. More on that asap. Stay safe everyone, see you soon.

The Adult Swim Festival EP was recorded at Detroit's Masonic Temple last year, and it's pay what you want through today (1/10). Stream it below.

Meanwhile, The Armed's label, Sargent House, say the band has another new release on the way in 2022, which they say is "all live stuff." Stay tuned for more info on that.

THE ARMED: 2022 US TOUR

3/5/2022 Detroit, MI El Club

3/10/2022 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

TBA Los Angeles, CA