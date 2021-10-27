The Armed’s Clark Huge facing serious medical issues, GoFundMe launched

The Armed keyboardist Clark Huge (real name Clark Plaunt) has fallen ill with what doctors suspect may be carcinoid lung cancer, and he may have to have part of his left lung removed. As The PRP points out, his friend Dominic Kuza launched a GoFundMe for Clark to help with his treatment and medical bills. It reads:

A group of us who care about our friend Clark Plaunt want to reach out to people who are close to him to help support his treatment and medical bills for this sudden medical emergency.

Unfortunately, Clark fell ill with what was thought to be a cold and developed into pneumonia. He went to urgent care to get a chest X-ray and was told to go to the hospital. After reaching the hospital they discovered that there was a complete blockage of his left bronchial passage. He then waited two days to be transferred by ambulance to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. After testing at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, their current thought process is possible Carcinoid Lung Cancer and may have to remove part of his left lung due to complications from the blockage. Currently he is waiting for a procedure on Wednesday 10-27 to remove the blockage and test the blockage.

Clark has been one of my close friends for a few years now and I know he'd do anything to help anyone in a situation like this. Its important to all of us close to Clark that we show him the support he deserves, especially in a time like this.