The A’s (members of Mountain Man, Sylvan Esso) announce debut LP, share 2 songs

The A's is a duo featuring two thirds of Mountain Man: Amelia Meath (also of Sylvan Esso and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (also of Daughter of Swords). Their debut album Fruit comes out July 15 via Psychic Hotline (pre-order), and it features new interpretations of "lullabies, traditional ballads and rural standards [...] and other music that Meath and Sauser-Monnig simply love to sing," plus the original song "When I Die." It was produced by The A's and Amelia's Sylvan Esso bandmate Nick Sanborn, and it was "made with a makeshift orchestra of nylon shorts, hair, shoes, ice chunk, gravel, frog samples and other unexpected objects." It also features vocals, electronics, and more from Nick Sanborn, guest vocals from Jenn Wasner (Flock of Dimes, Wye Oak) on the original song "When I Die," backing vocals from Alli Rogers, string arrangements from Gabriel Kahane on “He Needs Me,” saxophone from Sam Gendel on “Copper Kettle,” and guitar from Alan Good Parker on “Swing and Turn Jubilee.”

The first two songs released are a rendition of Harry Nilsson and Shelley Duvall’s "He Needs Me" from the 1980 Popeye movie, and a rendition of the DeZurik Sisters' "Why I'm Grieving." The former is sweeping and vintage in an early 20th century pop kind of way, while the latter is a whimsical, yodeling a cappella. Listen to both below.

The A's technically played their first show together back in 2013, but didn't decide to make Fruit until 2021. They'll debut the new songs live at Newport Folk Festival on July 22, and they say more performances and tour dates will be announced soon.

The A's Fruit loading...

Tracklist

He Needs Me

Swing and Turn Jubilee

Wedding Dress

Why I’m Grieving

When The Bloom Is On The Sage

My Poncho Pony

Go To Sleep My Darling Baby

Copper Kettle

When I Die

Buckeye Jim