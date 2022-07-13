The A’s (Mountain Man, Sylvan Esso) share “When I Die”; debut LP out this week

The A's--the duo of Mountain Man members Amelia Meath (also of Sylvan Esso) and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (also of Daughter of Swords)--have released the final single from their upcoming album Fruit, out this Friday (7/15) via Psychic Hotline (pre-order). "When I Die" is the album's only original song, and it employs minimal instrumentation, instead focusing on Amelia and Alexandra's tight vocal harmony and incisive lyrics, along with backing vocals by Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes). Listen:

The A's have already released their versions of "He Needs Me," "Why I'm Grieving," and "Wedding Dress" off of Fruit. The album was produced by Amelia's Sylvan Esso bandmate Nick Sanborn. He will join the duo when they give their "first official performance" at Newport Folk Festival July 22, along with Jenn Wasner and drummer Joe Westerlund.