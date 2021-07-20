The Avalanches announce 2022 North American tour

Australian sample artisans The Avalanches have announced a 2022 North American tour, that will have them out in February and March, with stops in DC, NYC, Philly, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. (No Los Angeles show currently.) All dates are listed below.

The NYC date happens February 18 at Terminal 5. Tickets for that and all dates on the tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time with an artist presale starting July 21 at 10 AM local.

The Avalanches released a new album, We Will Always Love You, last year, and a new 20th anniversary edition of Since I Left You this year.

The Avalanches - 2022 North American Tour Dates:

February 17 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

February 18 Terminal 5 New York, NY

February 19 Theatre Of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

February 20 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

February 22 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, CA

February 23 Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

February 24 Metro Chicago IL

February 25 Varsity Theatre Minneapolis, MN

February 27 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

March 01 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, CA

March 02 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

March 03 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR

March 06 The Warfield San Francisco, CA