The Avalanches cancel remainder of North American tour due to “serious illness”

The Avalanches have canceled the remainder of their current North American tour. They wrote: "Unfortunately due to serious illness we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel our remaining US and Canadian shows to return home. Thank you to everyone who has made this tour so joyous, and apologies to everyone who had tickets for the remaining shows."

Canceled dates include the NYC show at Terminal 5 on October 8. This tour was originally announced for February 2022, but then postponed to the fall “due to ongoing personal health issues.”

The Avalanches' canceled dates are listed below.