The Avalanches postpone 2022 tour to fall

The Avalanches were scheduled to return to North America on tour in February and March of 2022, but they've now postponed those dates until September and October. "We’re sorry to announce that due to ongoing personal health issues, our upcoming US tour has been postponed to September/October 2022," they write. "It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly, and are so sorry to have to make it."

They continue:

We want to thank each and every one of you who bought tickets and who have supported We Will Always Love You. We thank you so much for your understanding and apologise for the inconvenience. We can’t wait to see you in the US in September and October. All currently held ticket will be honored on the new dates. Your point of purchase will be in touch directly regarding these and with details for refund availability. Limited tickets for some of these shows are still available via link in bio / stories. More 2022 US / European dates coming shortly. Robbie and Tony x

The NYC date, originally scheduled for February 18, now happens on October 8 at Terminal 5. See all rescheduled dates below.

THE AVALANCHES: RESCHEDULED 2022 TOUR

SEP 16 2022 Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC

SEP 17 2022 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

SEP 19 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

SEP 21 2022 The Warfield San Francisco, CA

SEP 27 2022 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

SEP 28 2022 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

SEP 30 2022 Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN

OCT 01 2022 Metro Chicago Chicago, IL

OCT 02 2022 Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

OCT 04 2022 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON

OCT 05 2022 Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC

OCT 07 2022 9:30 Club Washington DC

OCT 08 2022 Terminal 5 New York City, NY

OCT 09 2022 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

OCT 10 2022 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA