The Avalanches reveal new LP tracklist & more guests (Kurt Vile, Karen O, Johnny Marr, MGMT, more)

The Avalanches' new album We Will Always Love You will be out December 11 and they've just revealed its full 25-song tracklist. With that we learn that the LP also features Kurt Vile, Karen O, Johnny Marr & MGMT, Cornelius & Kelly Moran, and Perry Farrell, in addition to previously revealed collaborators like Blood Orange, Leon Bridges, Denzel Curry, Tricky, Neneh Cherry, Pink Siifu, Sampa The Great, Rivers Cuomo, Mick Jones (The Clash/B.A.D.), and more. Check out the tracklist below.

While no new song was released with the announcement, The Avalanches did share a tracklist reveal video, and you can watch that and check out the album's many previously released singles, below.

We Will Always Love You tracklist:

1. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)

2. Song For Barbara Payton

3. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)

4. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)

5. Solitary Ceremonies

6. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)

7. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)

8. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)

9. Carrier Waves

10. Oh The Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)

11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)

12. Star Song.IMG

13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)

14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)

15. Music Makes Me High

16. Pink Champagne

17. Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)

18. Overcome

19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)

20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)

21. Dial D For Devotion (feat. Karen O)

22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)

23. Born To Lose

24. Music Is The Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)

25. Weightless