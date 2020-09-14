The Avalanches share collab w/ Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa the Great from new LP

The Avalanches (Robbie Chater and Tony DiBlasi) have shared more details of their third album, We Will Always Love You, which will be out December 11 via Astralwerks. While the full tracklist has yet to be revealed, iTunes lists it as being 25 songs, including the title track featuring Blood Orange; "Wherever You Go" featuring Jamie xx, Mick Jones, Neneh Cherry and CLYPSO; and "Running Red" featuring Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu.

We Will Always Love You came together much quicker than the 16-years-in-the-making Wildflower. “The conceptual heart of things is really important to me,’ Chater says. “I can’t just be blindly creative, I need to find a feeling and a deeply personal place that gives me the energy to start making a record and a story to share. Wildflower changed so much over 16 years, whereas with this album, we knew what it was about right at the beginning, and then we did it, and it’s done."

They've also shared two new songs off the record: the moody "Take Care In Your Dreaming" featuring Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa The Great, and disco track "Music Makes Me High," that is reminiscent of The Avalanches' 2000 debut. "It began with sampling, like everything we do," Chater told Apple Music's Zane Lowe about how "Take Care of Your Dreaming" came together. "But you know, it was actually working with Sampa and Denzel that really gave it shape, and Tricky as well. Actually Tricky's vocal landed on the song first. So it was kind of brooding and dark. And then we knew Denzel was going to be in Sydney. We had a studio booked, and we thought this song needs some more energy. So we brought in more of the pianos, and it just kind of started to lift."

