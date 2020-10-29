The Avalanches share “Interstellar Love” ft. Leon Bridges

The Avalanches have just unveiled a brand new single from their forthcoming record, We Will Always Love You (due December 11 via Astralwerks). The song, "Interstellar Love" — which was inspired by the love affair between science-focused writers and documentary hosts Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan — features amazing vocal contributions from Leon Bridges, as well as a sample from Alan Parsons Project's 1982 hit "Eye In the Sky." You can listen and watch the official Johnathan Zawada-directed video below.

In a press release, The Avalanches' Robbie Chater said on the collaboration and the track's genesis, "Leon is an incredible singer, with just the most beautiful voice. He's from Texas but we both happened to be in L.A. at the same time, which was lucky as he was on my all-time wish list. When we were in the studio, I told him the story about Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan and how her lovestruck brain waves were sent out into space on the Voyager’s Golden Record. And this song came out of that."

Druyan herself was actually supposed to contribute to this upcoming project, and though that never transpired, she gave the band permission to use her photo on the album cover, as Chater continued. "We photographed it off a static-y television set and ran it through a spectrograph to make the cover image. So that was a beautiful way that Ann could still be part of the record. We turned her into sound and back again."

In addition to "Interstellar Love," The Avalanches have since debuted a few other singles from the 25-track We Will Always Love You, including "Music Makes Me High," "Take Care in Your Dreaming" (ft. Denzel Curry, Tricky, and Sampa The Great), "Running Red Lights" (ft. Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu) and "Wherever You Go" (ft. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, Clypso, and The Clash's Mick Jones). You can pre-order the record here.