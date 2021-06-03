The Avalanches share MF DOOM remix ++ ‘Madvillainy’ back on vinyl

The Avalanches release their deluxe 20th anniversary edition of Since I Left You this week and one of the bonus tracks is an unreleased MF DOOM remix of "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life." The remix puts an unused DOOM vocal track to the woozy original, that makes the MC even more of a Master of Ceremonies, though in this case more of the candleablra on the piano type. It's a cool tribute to DOOM and you can check that out below.

In other news, the classic Madlib / MF DOOM Madvillain album, Madvillainy, is back in print on vinyl and we've got in the BrooklynVegan shop now.