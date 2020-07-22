The Avalanches share new singles ft Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & Mick Jones

The Avalanches have been dropping new singles this year and have just shared two more, both of which have pretty cool guests: "Wherever You Go," featuring Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, Clypso, and The Clash's Mick Jones, and "Reflecting Light," featuring Sananda Maitreya, as well as a prominent sample of Vashti Bunyan's "Glow Worms."

Like "Running Red Lights," which they released back in March, these two new singles are more in the world of widescreen dreampop R&B than the crate-digging sample quiltwork of their two albums. You can watch videos for both below.