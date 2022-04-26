The B-52’s announce Farewell Tour

New Wave icons The B-52s have announced a fall tour which they say will be their last. “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans," says Fred Schneider. Adds Cindy Wilson, "It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

Most of their Farewell Tour pairs them with disco vets KC & The Sunshine Band, including two shows at NYC's Beacon Theatre on October 13 & 14, and the tour will wrap up in their home state of Georgia in Atlanta on November 11. There also also a few dates with The Tubes. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local and all dates are listed below.

In other news, The B-52s will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (4/27). There's also a documentary about the band in the works, which is directed by Craig Johnson (Skeleton Twins, Wilson) and executively produced by Fred Armisen. That should be out in 2023.

THE B-52S - 2022 TOUR DATES

August 22nd Seattle, WA McCaw Hall*

September 29th Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino**

September 30th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall**

October 1st Washington, DC The Anthem**

October 7th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre**

October 13th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 14th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 15th Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**

October 19th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 21st Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 22nd Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 28th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

October 29th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

November 4th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater**

November 11th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre**

*with Special Guests The Tubes

**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band