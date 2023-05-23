The B-52’s Cindy Wilson announces solo album on Kill Rock Stars, shares “Midnight”

Cindy Wilson of The B-52's has announced her second solo album, Realms, which will be out August 25 via Kill Rock Stars. She made it with producers and electronic musicians Suny Lyons and Ryan Monahan, with drummer Sterling Campbell, and strings from Maria Kindt.

"Being in the B-52s has been a playful and creative endeavor," Cindy told SPIN. "Doing the solo project with Suny Lyons has been too. I worked with Suny on a previous effort called Changes, and enjoyed working with him, so I asked him to do the next one, Realms. I feel the techno vibe mixed with other elements is modern and unexpected, which is beautiful. I got to use my strong voice emotions with the tender, and I love it. The first song Midnight, goes through the realms of midnight. It’s an upbeat dance dream of love at a magical hour. Inviting the listener to come along. Let’s go!"

The first single is the album's opening tracks, the swirling electro-disco number, "Midnight." Listen below.

Meanwhile, The B-52's are wrapping up their farewell tour this summer, and dates include Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 17.

Realms

1. Midnight

2. Overboard

3. Daydreamer

4. Wait

5. Hold On

6. Within

7. Delirious

8. Blossom

9. Find Me

10. Not Goodbye