The B-52’s Fred Schneider tells us what he’s been doing during lockdown, made us a pandemic playlist

When not playing with The B-52's, Fred Schneider stays busy with his own group, The Superions, where he puts an electro-disco spin on his signature kitschy style. You can listen to The Superions "Head on a Leg" single, and their The Vertical Mind album, below.

Of course, with the pandemic still in effect, Fred is not really playing live with anyone right now. He's here in NYC while the rest of the band are in Los Angeles, but Fred says they're staying connected like we all are via the internet. We asked Fred what he's been up to during lockdown, and he replied, "We’ve been keeping pretty busy working on new material and ideas, as well as cleaning, cooking, creating and DRINKING!"

As for stuff Fred's been watching, he says: CNN ("the protests, COVID-19, TRUMP SUCKING!"), Wrong Turn seasons 1-6 ("binged...they were pretty awful. The mutant bad guy laughs like Scooby-Doo."), and RuPaul's Drag Race ("huge congratulations to Jaida Essence Hal!").

Fred he's also pretty into YouTube. "'80s music video and anything with kittens, dogs, and spaceships!" Plus: "We also played this video over and over and over..."

Fred and The Superions also put together a pandemic playlist for us, featuring "the songs that get us all going," including tracks by David Bowie, Bob Marley, Robert Plant, Señor Coconut, Ace of Base, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, David Bowie, Divine, Chromatics, Ethel Merman's disco album, and more. You can check out all of Fred's selections below.

FRED SCHNEIDER & THE SUPERIONS - SONGS THAT GET US GOING DURING LOCKDOWN

Sylvester “Sell My Soul”

David Bowie "Cat People (Putting Out Fire)”

Señor Coconut “Y Su Conjunto / Showroom Dummies”

Bob Marley “Who The Cap Fit”

Robert Plant “Little by Little”

Taana Gardner “Heartbeat”

Seduction “Two To Make It Right”

Chaka Khan “We Can Work It Out”

Taylor Dayne “With Every Beat of My Heart”

Ace of Base “All That She Wants”

Vampires of Dartmoore “Hallo, Mr Hitchcock”

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult “Disko Fleshpot”

Sarolta Zalatnay “Óh Ha Milliomos Lennék”

Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood “Some Velvet Morning”

April March “Sometimes When I Stretch”

Chromatics “Running Up That Hill”

Divine “Shake It Up”

Ambros Seelos “Gimmi Moore”

Mrs. Miller “Memphis”

The Ethel Merman Disco Record “Everything’s Coming Up Roses”

Dengue Fever “Escape From Dragon House”

And here's a playlist featuring all the songs: