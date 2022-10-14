The B-52’s played Beacon Theatre on farewell tour (pics, video, setlist), add final hometown show

The B-52's are on what they're saying is their final tour, which stopped in NYC for the first of two nights at Beacon Theatre on Thursday (10/13). After screening a video presentation of the band's history (and including a character, played by Fred Armisen, interviewing a lobster, who came out onstage at the end of the show), they took the stage, bringing a party with them. The years haven't dulled their enthusiasm (nor their vocals) and it was a fun night filled with lots of hits, including "Private Idaho," "Love Shack," "Give Me Back My Man," "Roam," "Planet Claire," "Rock Lobster" (which closed out the night), and more. See pictures by P Squared, along with the setlist and fan-taken video clips, below.

The B-52's play a second show at Beacon Theatre tonight (10/14), and they also recently added a final stop to their farewell tour in their hometown of Athens, GA. It happens on November 15 at The Classic Center Theatre, and 100% of proceeds will go towards local charities.

SETLIST: THE B-52'S AT BEACON THEATRE, 10/13/2022

Private Idaho

Mesopotamia

Give Me Back My Man

Love in the Year 3000

Strobe Light

52 Girls

Roam

Party Out of Bounds

Dance This Mess Around

Is That You, Mo-Dean?

Whammy Kiss

Love Shack

Encore:

Planet Claire

Pump

Rock Lobster