The Bad Ends (mems R.E.M., Five Eight) pay homage to ‘The Bear’ in “Thanksgiving 1915″ video

The Bad Ends, the Athens, GA group led by former Five-Eight frontman Mike Mantione and featuring Bill Berry on drums (his first band since leaving R.E.M.), have shared the video for "Thanksgiving 1915" which is on their upcoming debut album, The Power & The Glory. Directed by Mark Pilvinsky, the video is set at a restaurant with the band members among the workers.

Manitone describes the video as "The Bear meets The Muppet Movie" and notes that it was shot at keyboardist Geoff Melkonian's restaurant, Breadwinner Cafe, in Dunwoody, GA. "Dave Domizi and my daughters are best friends and are in the flash mob scene," Mark adds. "That's Bill's actual chef's hat and coat he wore to a practice one night!" The video's pretty fun and includes a dance number and a flour fight. Watch that below.

The Bad Ends will also make their live debut on Sunday, November 27 at Nuci’s Space in Athens, GA, which is right next to the former location of Athens’ St. Mary’s Steeple where R.E.M. played their first-ever show (April 5, 1980). Their performance is part of Athens Uncovered: Steeple Edition, that features “acts from Athens’ storied music scene history and present” including the Pylon Reenactment Society, Bloodkin, John Fernandes, David Lowery, and more. The band will also play legendary Athens club The 40-Watt on January 28.

The Power & The Glory is out January 20 via New West.