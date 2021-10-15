The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs preps covers LP, shares Badfinger cover ft Aimee Mann

The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs will release a covers album, Bright Lights, on November 12 via Baroque Folk Records. On it she covers songs by Nick Drake, Syd Barrett, The Velvet Underground, Chris Bell, Prince (who wrote The Bangles' hit "Manic Monday"), The Monkees, and more.

“The artists on Bright Lights approached songwriting from a deeply emotional place and with a profound sensitivity to the world around them,” says Hoffs. “Sadly, many of them died too young. I didn’t actually see the big picture of that until I looked at the whole tracklist. It was subconscious. Yet I’ve always been drawn to songs that were intensely emotional.” You can check out the full tracklist below.

The first single from the album is a cover of Badfinger's "Name of the Game," which is a duet with Aimee Mann. Stream that below.

Bright Lights recalls the 1984 covers album credited to Rainy Day that was led by the late David Roback (of Rain Parade, Opal, and later Mazzy Star), and featured members of L.A.'s "Paisley Underground" scene, including Hoffs and members of The Three O'Clock, The Dream Syndicate and more, with their versions of songs by The Velvet Underground, Bob Dylan, Big Star and more.

Bright Lights tracklist

Time Will Show the Wiser (The Merry-Go-Round)

One of These Things First (Nick Drake)

You and Your Sister (Chris Bell)

Name of the Game (feat. Aimee Mann) (Badfinger)

I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight (Richard & Linda Thompson)

You Just May Be the Other (The Monkees)

Him or Me - What’s It Gonna Be? (Paul Revere & The Raiders)

Femme Fatale (The Velvet Underground)

Take Me With U (Prince)

No Good Trying (Syd Barrett)