The Bar Stool Preachers announce new LP ‘Above The Static,’ share “All Turned Blue”

UK punk and ska-punk band The Bar Stool Preachers have announced their first album for Pure Noise, Above The Static, due on March 31 (pre-order). It was produced by Ben Hannah of UK punk band Nosebleed and also features contributions from The Interrupters' Kevin Bivona, and producer/musician Ted Hutt (who's worked with Flogging Molly, Lucero, Dropkick Murphys, and more). They made the album in a pub in Blackpool called The Waterloo that was closed due to COVID, as vocalist Tom McFaull explains:

We went in there with the idea of getting demos. We took a recording desk and everything we could fit in the car with us because we wanted to mess around and dial in a sound. But as soon as we recorded that first song, Ben and I just looked at each other and went ‘This sounds massive enough to be the real thing.’ We were there for about two-and-a-half weeks in total. The pub was closed because of Covid, so it was just us and Fletch (the owner). We’d go to bed for a few hours, wake up, the first person up would put the coffee on and press play on whatever we’d recorded the night before. We just lived it fully. We couldn’t re-record this album if we tried.

The album includes recent single "Call Me On The Way Home," as well as the just-released "All Turned Blue," a catchy, open-hearted punk anthem with some slight ska undertones. Speaking about this song, Tom says, "This is a song for lovers, a song for shared lives and a song that tells the truth about the grey area between hearts. All Turned Blue epitomises the ever present conflict that comes with falling in love and growing up. Catchy, relatable and heartfelt, it's a story about making hard decisions, moving out and staying true to yourself - all set to a tune that will move your feet and stick in your head for days. As we walk through life, we pick up responsibilities and if we’re lucky, people, along the way. When we love those people, sometimes that love changes us." Check out the song and its video below.

Tracklist

Call Me On the Way Home

Flatlined

All Turned Blue

Doorstep

Never Gonna Happen

Laptop

Lighthouse Keeper

Love The Love

Prince Of Nothing

Two Dog Night

Don't Die Today

Going Forward

The Bar Stool Preachers -- 2023 Tour Dates

9th April - The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool

19th April - Lost Horizon Arts Centre & Bar, Bristol

20th April - The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

21st April - Corporation, Sheffield

26th April - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

27th April - Waterfront Studio, Norwich

28th April - The Engine Shed, Lincoln

29th April - Green Door Store, Brighton

30th April - Underworld, London

3rd May - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

5th May - Bannerman's, Edinburgh

6th May - Riverside Newcastle, Newcastle