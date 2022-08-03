The Bar Stool Preachers sign to Pure Noise, share “Call Me On The Way Home”
UK punk and ska-punk band The Bar Stool Preachers have signed to Pure Noise, and their first single for the label is "Call Me On The Way Home." This one's a big, rousing punk anthem and it comes with a video that you can check out below. Here's what vocalist Tom McFaull says about the song and the signing:
"Call Me On The Way Home" is an anthemic punk rock sing-along about checking in on your friends. It’s about shelving your bullshit to make sure the people you love know they’re loved, and that they’re safe. Sometimes we all get so caught up in ourselves that we forget to take the time to have each other’s back. Loneliness is a killer, but you’re never on your own.
We’re beyond excited and very proud to have signed to Pure Noise Records. Some of the biggest and best bands in the world are on the label... not to mention some of our favourites! We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented people in the business to take what we do to the next level. It’s a really exciting time for us, and we can’t wait to see what’s going to happen in the next chapter.
The bar Stool Preachers also have an upcoming Europe/UK tour with The Interrupters, whose Kevin Bivona mixed this new song. All dates are listed below.
The Bar Stool Preachers -- 2022 Tour Dates
04/08/2022 – Blackpool, UK – Rebellion Festival
20/08/2022 – Wildwood, UK – Beautiful Days Festival
W/ THE INTERRUPTERS
07/08/2022 – Tilburg, NL – 013
09/08/2022 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
13/08/2022 – Linz, AT – Tabak Fabrik
16/08/2022 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys
17/08/2022 – Hamburg, DE – Markthalle
21/08/2022 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
23/08/2022 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
24/08/2022 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Academy
29/08/2022 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
31/08/2022 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
02/09/2022 – Birmingham, UK – Birmingham Institute
03/09/2022 – London, UK – Brixton Academy