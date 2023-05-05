The Baseball Project detail new album, share “Journeyman,” add more tour dates

The Baseball Project -- the Great American Pastime-obsessed supergroup of Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), R.E.M. members Peter Buck and Mike Mills, along with Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, R.E.M.) and Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends, Alejandro Escovedo) -- have announced details of their new album, Grand Salami Time, which will be out June 30 via Omnivore Recordings. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Grand Salami Time is The Baseball Project's first album in nearly a decade, and was produced by Mitch Easter, who produced R.E.M.'s Chronic Town EP and co-produced their first two albums. (Easter has announced, having finished this album, he has now retired from producing.) It was recorded live in the studio with the entire band playing together, and also features contributions from Stephen McCarthy (The Long Ryders) and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos).

The album includes last year's single "The Voice of Baseball," and they've just shared a new song, "Journeyman," which Wynn co-wrote with Buck. “I was in a hotel room just outside of Buffalo when I got an email from Peter with an instrumental version of this song,” says Wynn. “The words came immediately, not surprising since a veteran musician stringing together a series of one-night stands has more than a little in common with a left-handed relief specialist who plays for a dozen teams in a workmanlike career. Extra points for anyone who picked up on the Walter White quote.” Listen to "Journeyman" below.

You can catch The Baseball Project on tour in August, including dates opening for Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and headline shows like NYC's Brooklyn Made on 8/18. They've added more shows since our last post and updated dates are listed below.

attachment-Baseball Project - Grand Salami Time OV-517 loading...

Grand Salami Time!:

1. Grand Salami Time

2. The Yips

3. Screwball

4. Uncle Charlie

5. Journeyman

6. Erasable Man

7. New Oh In Town

8. Disco Demolition

9. Stuff

10. The All or Nothings

11. That’s Living

12. 64 and 64

13. Having Fun

14. Fantasy Baseball Widow

15. The Voice of Baseball

The Baseball Project – 2023 Tour Dates

August 8 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

August 9 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

August 10 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

August 11 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

August 12 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater *

August 13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *

August 15 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

August 16 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

August 17 - Washington, D.C. - The Hamilton

August 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

August 19 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

August 20 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

August 22 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

August 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

August 24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

August 25 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Beer Garden

August 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre

August 27 - Evanston, IL - Space

August 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

August 31 - Evanston, IL - Space

September 1 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

September 2 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

* with Jason Isbell