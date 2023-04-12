The Baseball Project prep ‘Grand Salami Time,’ touring w/ Jason Isbell, more

The Baseball Project, the baseball-themed indie rock supergroup featuring Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), Peter Buck & Mike Mills (R.E.M.), Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, R.E.M.), and Linda Pitmon, are gearing up to release their fourth album, Grand Salami Time, later this year. They made it with legendary producer Mitch Easter who worked on R.E.M.'s Chronic Town, Murmur and Reckoning. The album also features contributions from Stephen McCarthy (Long Ryders) and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos). The band hasn't shared full details, but you can listen to "The Voice of Baseball," a single made with Easter that was released last fall, below.

The Baseball Project are not just back on the field but also on the road, with a tour shaping up for August, including Florida and SC shows opening for Jason Isbell & 400 Unit, and "An Evening With" shows in NYC, Boston (with Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor), Atlanta, Athens, Milwaukee and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on August 18 and tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM.

THE BASEBALL PROJECT - 2023 TOUR DATES

Aug 09 - Atlanta - Terminal West

Aug 10 - Athens - The 40 Watt

Aug 12 - St Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre ^

Aug 13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *

Aug 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Aug 18 - Brooklyn - Brooklyn Made

Aug 19 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Aug 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

Aug 26 - Indianapolis - Old National Centre

Aug 27 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

Aug 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall