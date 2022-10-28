The Beach Boys finally release Dennis Wilson-sung rarity “Carry Me Home” after 50 years (listen)

The Beach Boys' next archival box set will be Sail On Sailor - 1972, which comprises 1972's Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and 1973's Holland, plus a previously unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1972; several previously unreleased outtakes, alternate versions, and other recordings; the first-ever reproduction of Holland's accompanying Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP on 7" vinyl; extensive liner notes; and more. The box includes the beloved, oft-bootlegged, "Carry Me Home," which was written and sung by Dennis Wilson about a solider dying in the Vietnam War, and which has never been officially released until now. If you've never heard it, it's one of Dennis' most gorgeous songs and you can now stream it below.

"It’s eerie listening back to this song after all these years," Blondie Chaplin, who sings alongside Dennis on the track, told Rolling Stone. "It’s how Dennis felt at the time. I see him struggling with his own worries. The voice is really sensitive, and you can feel the emotional pain. War on the battlefield and inside, it’s always very combustible inside. He was the real surfer, rowdy and sweet."

More background on the box:

The Beach Boys landmark albums, 1972’s Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland, will take center focus in Sail On Sailor - 1972, a new expansive multi-disc and digital box set, releasing November 18th via Capitol Records/UMe, that documents and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era. The latest chapter in the Beach Boys’ archival series was produced by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the team behind 2013’s GRAMMY® Award-winning SMiLE Sessions and last year’s acclaimed Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, the comprehensive 6CD Super Deluxe Edition features newly remastered versions of Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and Holland, plus Holland’s Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP (complete with its original instructions to “please listen in the dark”), and boasts an unreleased live concert recorded at NYC’s famed Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving, 1972, the first-ever release of a complete Beach Boys concert from this era with the original setlist. Similar to Feel Flows, which topped many year-end lists in 2022 and was selected by MOJO as their prestigious “Reissue Of The Year,” Sail On Sailor - 1972 includes a bounty of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the historic album sessions. In all, it contains 105 tracks, 80 of which are previously unreleased. [...] Housed in a beautifully designed 12.5” x 10” hardback book-style package, Sail On Sailor - 1972 is rounded out with a detailed 48-page booklet with extensive liner notes by noted radio veteran and Beach Boys aficionado Howie Edelson, featuring new and archival interviews with The Beach Boys, rare photos of the band, images of tape boxes and reels and other recording artifacts, producers notes from Linett and Boyd, and promotional memorabilia from the day, providing an in-depth look at the recording of these albums. In addition to the 6CD Super Deluxe Edition, Sail on Sailor - 1972 will be available as a 5LP+7-inch EP vinyl box set, which includes the entire Carnegie Hall concerts, a variety of bonus material (also found on the Super Deluxe), and for the first time ever, a reproduction of Brian Wilson’s EP, Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) on 7-inch, the format it was originally released on as a companion to Holland. The vinyl box will be available on its own or as a limited edition set with lithographs. A variety of abbreviated versions will also be available, including a 2LP+7-inch EP set, available with or without a limited edition reproduction of the original Holland promotional book telling the story of the making of the album; a 2CD deluxe edition; and digitally.

Pre-order the 5LP + 7" and/or the 2LP + 7" version HERE.

One of the tracks from the Carnegie Hall concert was recently released too: