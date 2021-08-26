The Beatles announce massive ‘Let It Be’ reissue with 27 previously unreleased recordings

The Beatles have announced a massive, five-disc reissue of Let It Be, due October 15 via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe (pre-order). The announcement reads:

The Let It Be album has been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS, and Dolby Atmos. The album’s sweeping new Special Edition follows the universally acclaimed remixed and expanded anniversary editions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The BEATLES (‘White Album’) (2018), and Abbey Road (2019). All the new Let It Be releases feature the new stereo mix of the album as guided by the original “reproduced for disc” version by Phil Spector and sourced directly from the original session and rooftop performance eight-track tapes. The physical and digital Super Deluxe collections also feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP, and the never before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969. [...] The Super Deluxe CD and vinyl collections’ beautiful book features Paul McCartney’s foreword; an introduction by Giles Martin; a remembrance by Glyn Johns; insightful chapters and detailed track notes by Beatles historian, author, and radio producer Kevin Howlett; and an essay by journalist and author John Harris exploring the sessions’ myths vs. their reality. The book is illustrated, scrapbook style, with rare and previously unpublished photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney, as well as never before published images of handwritten lyrics, session notes, sketches, Beatles correspondence, tape boxes, film frames, and more.

The reissue comes ahead of Disney+'s upcoming docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, and in the foreword for the new Let It Be Special Edition book, Paul McCartney writes, "I had always thought the original film Let It Be was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band, but the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us. It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered Let It Be album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles."

Along with the announcement comes streams of three tracks, the new 2021 mix of "Let It Be," the rooftop performance recording of "Don't Let Me Down," and a 1969 Glyn Johns mix of "For You Blue." Listen to all three here or below, and also view the massive tracklist below. More details here.

LET IT BE SPECIAL EDITION

Tracklists

SUPER DELUXE [5CD+1Blu-ray + 105-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]

CD1: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

1: Two Of Us

2: Dig A Pony

3: Across The Universe

4: I Me Mine

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: Maggie Mae

8: I’ve Got A Feeling

9: One After 909

10: The Long And Winding Road

11: For You Blue

12: Get Back

CD2: Get Back – Apple Sessions

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: Can You Dig It?

4: I Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning (Speech – mono)

5: For You Blue (Take 4)

6: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

7: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

8: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

9: Get Back (Take 19)

10: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

11: One After 909 (Take 3)

12: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

13: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

14: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

CD3: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams

1: On The Day Shift Now (Speech – mono) / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals – mono)

2: Concentrate On The Sound (mono)

3: Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal – mono)

4: I Me Mine (Rehearsal – mono)

5: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)

6: Polythene Pam (Rehearsal – mono)

7: Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal – mono)

8: Oh! Darling (Jam)

9: Get Back (Take 8)

10: The Walk (Jam)

11: Without A Song (Jam) – Billy Preston with John and Ringo

12: Something (Rehearsal – mono)

13: Let It Be (Take 28)

CD4: Get Back LP – 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

1: One After 909

2: I’m Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don’t Let Me Down

3: Don’t Let Me Down

4: Dig A Pony

5: I’ve Got A Feeling

6: Get Back

7: For You Blue

8: Teddy Boy

9: Two Of Us

10: Maggie Mae

11: Dig It

12: Let It Be

13: The Long And Winding Road

14: Get Back (Reprise)

CD5: Let It Be EP

1: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

2: I Me Mine (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

3: Don’t Let Me Down (new mix of original single version)

4: Let It Be (new mix of original single version)

Blu-ray: Let It Be Special Edition audio mixes

Dolby Atmos

96kHz/24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

96kHz/24-bit High Res Stereo (2019 Stereo Mix)

SUPER DELUXE VINYL [limited edition 4LP+12-inch EP + 105-page hardbound book in slipcase]

LP One: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

Side 1

1: Two Of Us

2: Dig A Pony

3: Across The Universe

4: I Me Mine

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: Maggie Mae

Side 2

1: I’ve Got A Feeling

2: One After 909

3: The Long And Winding Road

4: For You Blue

5: Get Back

LP Two: Get Back – Apple Sessions

Side 1

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: Can You Dig It?

4: Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning (Speech – mono)

5: For You Blue (Take 4)

6: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

7: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

Side 2

1: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

2: Get Back (Take 19)

3: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

4: One After 909 (Take 3)

5: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

6: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

7: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

LP Three: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams

Side 1

1: On The Day Shift Now (Speech – mono) / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals – mono)

2: Concentrate On The Sound (mono)

3: Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal – mono)

4: I Me Mine (Rehearsal – mono)

5: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)

6: Polythene Pam (Rehearsal – mono)

7: Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal – mono)

Side 2

1: Oh! Darling (Jam)

2: Get Back (Take 8)

3: The Walk (Jam)

4: Without A Song (Jam) – Billy Preston with John and Ringo

5: Something (Rehearsal – mono)

6: Let It Be (Take 28)

LP Four: Get Back LP – 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

Side 1

1: One After 909

2: I’m Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don’t Let Me Down

3: Don’t Let Me Down

4: Dig A Pony

5: I’ve Got A Feeling

6: Get Back

Side 2

1: For You Blue

2: Teddy Boy

3: Two Of Us

4: Maggie Mae

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: The Long And Winding Road

8: Get Back (Reprise)

12-Inch Let It Be EP

Side 1

1: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

2: I Me Mine (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

Side 2

1: Don’t Let Me Down (new mix of original single version)

2: Let It Be (new mix of original single version)

DELUXE [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]

CD 1: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

CD 2: Outtake Highlights

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: For You Blue (Take 4)

4: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

5: The Walk (Jam)

6: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

7: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

8: Get Back (Take 8)

9: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

10: One After 909 (Take 3)

11: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

12: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

13: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

14: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

STANDARD [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)