The Beatles announce ‘Revolver’ box set with tons of unearthed material

The Beatles just keep unearthing more and more buried treasures and the latest comes in the form of a new Revolver box set. It includes the original album, newly mixed by producer Giles Martin (George Martin's son) and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, and they used the "de-mixing" technology that was developed by Peter Jackson's team for Get Back. The Super Deluxe editions also include the album’s original mono mix, 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos, and a four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes for “Paperback Writer” and “Rain”. It also includes a 100-page book with photos and essays by Paul McCartney, Revolver cover artist Klaus Voormann, Questlove, Giles Martin, and Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield got an exclusive preview of the unearthed material, and writes:

This Revolver is full of fresh surprises. For one thing, you wouldn’t expect one of the deepest emotional revelations to be “Yellow Submarine.” The world thinks of this as the kiddie song they dashed off for Ringo. But John’s home demo shows how it began as a melancholy acoustic ballad, evoking Plastic Ono Band. The idea that John’s sad confession got reworked into Ringo belting the world’s favorite kiddie singalong — that’s the whole Revolver journey right there. Who else could take a simple song idea through so many evolutions, only for it to end up so perfectly right? Only the Beatles. [...] The new mix from Giles Martin and Sam Okell goes beyond what they did with previous Deluxe Editions, thanks to the “de-mixing” technology developed by the audio team led by Emile de la Rey at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd. It was devised for Get Back, to separate individual Beatle voices from the audio murk of the original film footage. Remember the scene where they cut through the cafeteria clatter to focus on John and Paul’s voices, getting emotional over George, with a microphone planted in a flowerpot? That’s what they do to Ringo’s drum kit. It sounds amazing. [...] “Taxman,” for example, was famously recorded with the drums, bass and rhythm guitar all on one track. The new tech allows separate tracks for Ringo’s kick drum, toms, high-hats, etc. Nothing is being altered, obviously–but now we can hear more of what the lads played in the room that day. You can hear details buried way down in the mix, like the acoustic guitar in “For No One,” or the finger-snaps in “Here, There, and Everywhere.”

The new mix of "Taxman" is the first of the new mixes to be released, and you can check that out, along with the trailer for the reissue and the tracklist, below. The reissue arrives October 28; pre-order it here. Read more about it at Rolling Stone.

REVOLVER SPECIAL EDITION

SUPER DELUXE [5CD + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]

CD1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

8: Good Day Sunshine

9: And Your Bird Can Sing

10: For No One

11: Doctor Robert

12: I Want To Tell You

13: Got To Get You Into My Life

14: Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2: Sessions One

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

8: Love You To (Take 7)

9: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

10: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

11: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

12: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

13: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

14: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

CD3: Sessions Two

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

9: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

10: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

11: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

14: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

15: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

16: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

17: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

CD4: Revolver (Original mono master)

CD5: Revolver EP

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

4: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)

SUPER DELUXE VINYL [limited edition 4LP+7-inch EP + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase]

LP One: Revolver (New stereo mix)

Side 1

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

Side 2

1: Good Day Sunshine

2: And Your Bird Can Sing

3: For No One

4: Doctor Robert

5: I Want To Tell You

6: Got To Get You Into My Life

7: Tomorrow Never Knows

LP Two: Sessions One

Side 1

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

Side 2

1: Love You To (Take 7)

2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

3: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

4: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

5: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

6: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

LP Three: Sessions Two

Side 1

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

Side 2

1: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

2: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

3: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

4: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

5: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

6: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

7: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

8: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

9: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

LP Four: Revolver (Original mono master)

Revolver EP (7-inch vinyl)

Side 1

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

Side 2

1: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

2: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)

DELUXE [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]

CD 1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

CD 2: Sessions

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Early mix)

5: Love You To (Take 7)

6: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2

8: Taxman (Take 11)

9: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

10: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

11: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

14: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

15: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

STANDARD [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

Revolver (New stereo mix)