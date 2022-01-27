The Beatles’ full ‘Get Back: The Rooftop Performance’ finally hits streaming services (and IMAX)

One thing missing from The Beatles' super deluxe box set of Let it Be was the full 40-minute 1969 rooftop performance, but with the success of documentary Get Back it's now coming to streaming services with new mixes in stereo & Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell. It's out now and you can listen below.

“We wanted to put it on the box set,” Giles Martin told Rolling Stone. “But it just took up too much real estate. It’s 40 minutes, so it didn’t make any sense. But the response to Get Back has been so extraordinary.”

The release comes just in time for the 53rd anniversary of the show which happened January 30, 1969 and featured multiple takes of "Get Back," "Don't Let Me Down," and "I've Got a Feeling," as well as single run-throughs of "One After 909," and "Dig a Pony," and a impromptu jam that included "God Save the Queen." Full tracklist is below.

“It’s a remarkable recording, really, when you think about the fact that it’s a windy rooftop in January," Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin, told Rolling Stone. "Glyn Johns is a great engineer. My dad’s pretty good. And the Beatles are playing a gig on a roof with no monitors or anything. It would’ve sounded crap to them up there. They couldn’t hear themselves. So when they went downstairs, you can see they’re surprised: ‘Wow, this is actually a good recording!’ They wouldn’t have heard any kick-drum on the roof—no low end.”

Additionally, they are releasing an hour-long film, The Beatles: Get Back: Rooftop Concert, in movie theaters on Feb. 11-13, with one-day-only screenings at IMAX theaters on January 30 for the anniversary with a live streaming Q&A with director Peter Jackson. “I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” said Jackson in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.” More information on the IMAX screenings is here and watch a trailer below.

The Beatles: Get Back will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD in February 8.

Get Back: The Rooftop Performance tracklist:

1. “Get Back” (Take 1)

2. “Get Back” (Take 2)

3. “Don’t Let Me Down” (Take 1)

4. “I’ve Got a Feeling” (Take 1)

5. “One After 909”

6. “Dig a Pony”

7. “Jam/God Save The Queen”

8. “I’ve Got a Feeling” (Take 2)

9. “Don’t Let Me Down” (Take 2)

10. “Get Back” (Take 3)