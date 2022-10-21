The Beatles unearth John Lennon’s solo acoustic demo of “Yellow Submarine” (listen)

Somehow, The Beatles still have genuine gems to unearth, and today they've released a very, very cool one. When they announced their upcoming Revolver box set, it was revealed in an exclusive preview with Rob Sheffield on Rolling Stone that it would include a never-before-heard solo acoustic demo of John Lennon singing "Yellow Submarine," before the song was finished and given to Ringo. It's a way different version than the one we're all familiar with, and it presents "Yellow Submarine" as something much more sad and serious and less playful. Ringo spoke about it to USA Today:

“The boys used to write a song for me and they’d present whatever they thought would be good for me. They had this song and they decided to liven it up,” he says. “I think Paul thought of (a yellow submarine). It could have been in a green submarine, but a yellow submarine is much better. Or a deep purple submarine, that would have been like, ‘What are they talking about now?’ But, yeah, it was a Ringo song, like ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ was a Ringo song.”

The box set's producer, Giles Martin (son of George Martin), said:

I had no idea it existed. It was a complete discovery and I was surprised. One of the thrills I get when doing this is for people to experience the same thing I experience. Going through the cobwebs and finding the gold – that’s what I want to transfer to other people.

The box arrives next week (10/28), and you can pre-order it on vinyl here. Listen to the "Yellow Submarine" demo below...