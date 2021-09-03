The Besnard Lakes share new single “Superego,” touring

Montreal greats The Besnard Lakes released the fantastic The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings way back in January. It was their first album in five years, but they're not waiting so long to release new music as they've just dropped a new single. While they're prone to galaxy-spanning guitar epics, "Superego" is just slightly smaller in scale, still massive and built on Olga Goreas' fuzzed out bass and her harmonies with Jace Lasek.

Say the band: "Superego is a song that tells the story of Oggy’s childlike fascination with the appearance of fireflies. First seeing them in Greece on a family vacation and now living amongst them, has a certain effect on one’s moral fortitude, hence the title referring to Freud’s Superego - a sort of angelic ideal in everyone. Also, there is a guitar pedal called a Superego that is all over this song. Double whammy! Hope you enjoy."

Watch the video, and listen to The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings, below.

Folks in Canada can catch The Besnard Lakes at a few select dates, including a stop at the Pop Montreal Festival. They've also got UK/EU dates in April. Check out their tour schedule below.

The Besnard Lakes - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Thu, SEP 16 - La Petite Boite Noire - Sherbrooke, Canada

Fri, SEP 17 - Centre d'Expérimentation Musicale - Saguenay, Canada

Wed, SEP 22 - Pop Montreal 2021 - Montréal, Canada

Sat, OCT 23 - Minotaure - Gatineau, Canada

Tue, APR 19, 2022 - Muziekcentrum Trix - Antwerpen, Belgium

Wed, APR 20, 2022 - Blue Shell - Cologne, Germany

Thu, APR 21, 2022 - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany

Fri, APR 22, 2022 - Vega - København, Denmark

Sat, APR 23, 2022 - Molotow - Hamburg, Germany

Sun, APR 24, 2022 - Vera - Groningen, Netherlands

Mon, APR 25, 2022 - Ekko - Utrecht, Netherlands

Wed, APR 27, 2022 - Charlatan - Gent, Belgium

Thu, APR 28, 2022 - Bus Palladium - Paris, France

Fri, APR 29, 2022 - Prince Albert - Brighton, United Kingdom

Sat, APR 30, 2022 - Yes - Manchester, United Kingdom