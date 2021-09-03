The Besnard Lakes share new single “Superego,” touring
Montreal greats The Besnard Lakes released the fantastic The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings way back in January. It was their first album in five years, but they're not waiting so long to release new music as they've just dropped a new single. While they're prone to galaxy-spanning guitar epics, "Superego" is just slightly smaller in scale, still massive and built on Olga Goreas' fuzzed out bass and her harmonies with Jace Lasek.
Say the band: "Superego is a song that tells the story of Oggy’s childlike fascination with the appearance of fireflies. First seeing them in Greece on a family vacation and now living amongst them, has a certain effect on one’s moral fortitude, hence the title referring to Freud’s Superego - a sort of angelic ideal in everyone. Also, there is a guitar pedal called a Superego that is all over this song. Double whammy! Hope you enjoy."
Watch the video, and listen to The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings, below.
Folks in Canada can catch The Besnard Lakes at a few select dates, including a stop at the Pop Montreal Festival. They've also got UK/EU dates in April. Check out their tour schedule below.
The Besnard Lakes - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Thu, SEP 16 - La Petite Boite Noire - Sherbrooke, Canada
Fri, SEP 17 - Centre d'Expérimentation Musicale - Saguenay, Canada
Wed, SEP 22 - Pop Montreal 2021 - Montréal, Canada
Sat, OCT 23 - Minotaure - Gatineau, Canada
Tue, APR 19, 2022 - Muziekcentrum Trix - Antwerpen, Belgium
Wed, APR 20, 2022 - Blue Shell - Cologne, Germany
Thu, APR 21, 2022 - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany
Fri, APR 22, 2022 - Vega - København, Denmark
Sat, APR 23, 2022 - Molotow - Hamburg, Germany
Sun, APR 24, 2022 - Vera - Groningen, Netherlands
Mon, APR 25, 2022 - Ekko - Utrecht, Netherlands
Wed, APR 27, 2022 - Charlatan - Gent, Belgium
Thu, APR 28, 2022 - Bus Palladium - Paris, France
Fri, APR 29, 2022 - Prince Albert - Brighton, United Kingdom
Sat, APR 30, 2022 - Yes - Manchester, United Kingdom