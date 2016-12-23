We already ran down the 45 best albums of 2016, the 20 best emo/punk albums, the 15 best new(ish) rock bands, and 10 overlooked albums. Now let's talk about the best metal of 2016.

Our metal sister site Invisible Oranges published individual lists by the site's contributors (including yours truly), and the average top 10 of all the lists looks like this:

...

10) Deathspell Omega – The Synarchy of Molten Bones / 40 Watt Sun – Wider Than The Sky (15 points, tie)

09) Neurosis – Fires Within Fires / Sumac – What One Becomes (16 points, tie)

08) Ghoul – Dungeon Bastards (18 points)

07) Oranssi Pazuzu – Värähtelijä / Kvelertak – Nattesferd (19 points, tie)

06) SubRosa – For This We Fought the Battle of Ages (20 points)

05) Vektor – Terminal Redux (21 points)

04) Abbath – Abbath (22 points)

03) Cobalt – Slow Forever (26 points)

02) Hammers of Misfortune – Dead Revolution / Oathbreaker – Rheia (27 points, tie)

01) Blood Incantation – Starspawn (31 points)

...

Oathbreaker, Cobalt and Kvelertak also cracked the BV top 45 (as did Inter Arma).

If you haven't heard that Blood Incantation album, stream it below. If you're in NYC, catch them at the Stardust fest at Saint Vitus in February.