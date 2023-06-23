The Beta Band’s Steve Mason announces first North American tour in 20 years

The Beta Band's Steve Mason will support his fantastic new solo album Brothers & Sisters on a North American tour in September. This is Steve Mason's first ever North American solo tour and his first since The Beta Band in 2002. "It’s been a while and much has changed but now, NOW is the time," Steve says. "Wake the town and tell the People!"

The tour includes shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, the Boston area, Philly, DC, Toronto, and the NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on September 27. Tickets for the whole tour are on sale today (6/23) at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

If you haven't checked out out much of Mason's solo work, Brothers & Sisters is one of his best-ever albums -- solo, Beta Band or otherwise, Listen to that below.

steve mason us tour loading...

STEVE MASON - 2023 TOUR DATES

AUG. 2 - 5, 2023 - EPÄJOHDONMUKAISTEN TANSSIAISET 2023 - KUUSAMO, FINLAND

FRI, SEP 15 - STEVE MASON @ LODGE ROOM - LOS ANGELES, CA

SAT, SEP 16 - STEVE MASON @ THE INDEPENDENT - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

MON, SEP 18 - STEVE MASON @ DOUG FIR LOUNGE - PORTLAND, OR

TUE, SEP 19 - STEVE MASON @ MADAME LOU'S - SEATTLE, WA

THU, SEP 21 - STEVE MASON @ THE EMPTY BOTTLE - CHICAGO, IL

SAT, SEP 23 - STEVE MASON @ EL CLUB - DETROIT, MI

MON, SEP 25 - STEVE MASON @ BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL - ALLSTON, MA

TUE, SEP 26 - STEVE MASON @ ARDMORE MUSIC HALL - ARDMORE, PA

WED, SEP 27 - STEVE MASON @ LE POISSON ROUGE - NEW YORK, NY

FRI, SEP 29 - STEVE MASON @ UNION STAGE - WASHINGTON, DC

SUN, OCT 1 - STEVE MASON @ HORSEHOE TAVERN - TORONTO, CANADA