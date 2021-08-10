The Beths announce live album/film & 2022 tour with BV presale for all dates

New Zealand was very strict about COVID lockdown in 2020, to the point where life actually got mostly back to normal by the fall and live in-person concerts could happen again. One of those was The Beths' November 6 show at Auckland Town Hall, which has now become a live album and concert film titled Auckland, New Zealand, 2020 and will be out September 17 via Carpark Records.

"Watching the film for the first time brought back all the emotions of 2020 for us," says bandleader Elizabeth Stokes. "[Filmmakers] Sports Team have done such an amazing job of capturing the mix of anxiety and simple joy that was touring music in NZ at the time. We are so grateful that it happened and grateful to have it documented with so much love and care.” You can get a taste of the film via its trailer, and listen to "Future Me Hates Me" from the album, below.

The Beths have also announced a 2022 North American tour, which will be their first here in three years and first since the release of their great sophomore album, Jump Rope Gazers, last year. The tour kicks off January 20 in Washington, DC and includes stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, and Nashville. All tour dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Webster Hall on January 22 and the L.A. show happens February 10 at the Regent Theater.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, August 12 at 10 AM local. Check back here Thursday morning for the presale password and head below for ticket links to all shows on the The Beths' 2022 North American tour.

Auckland, New Zealand, 2020 Tracklist:

1. I'm Not Getting Excited

2. Great No One

3. Whatever

4. Mars, the God of War

5. Future Me Hates Me

6. introduction

7. Jump Rope Gazers

8. Uptown Girl

9. bird talk

10. Happy Unhappy

11. Out of Sight

12. thank you

13. Don't Go Away

14. Little Death

15. Dying to Believe

16. River Run

Film Setlist:

1. I'm Not Getting Excited

2. Great No One

3. Whatever

4. Mars, the God of War

5. Future Me Hates Me

6. Jump Rope Gazers

7. Uptown Girl

8. Happy Unhappy

9. Out of Sight

10. Little Death

11. Dying To Believe

12. You Wouldn't Like Me

13. River Run

The Beths - 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

Fri. Sept. 17, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ The Others Way

Tue. Sept. 28, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

Wed. Sept. 29, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

Thu. Sept. 30, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

Fri. Oct. 1, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

Sat. Oct. 2, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

Fri. Oct. 22, 2021 - Tauranga, NZ @ Tauranga Arts Festival

Sat. Oct. 23, 2021 - Hawke's Bay, NZ @ Labour of Love

Fri. Oct. 29, 2021 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

Sat. Oct. 30, 2021 - Wellington, NZ @ College of Creative Arts, Massey University (AA show)

Sun. Oct. 31, 2021 - Nelson, NZ @ Nelson Arts Festival

Thu. Nov. 4 - Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre

Fri. Nov. 5 - Brisbane, QLD @ The Zoo

Sat. Nov. 6 - Melbourne, VIC @ The Night Cat

Sat. Dec. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Outerfields

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat (tickets)

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (tickets)

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade (in-store signing)

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (tickets)

Sun. Jan. 23, 2022 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (tickets)

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz (tickets)

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace (tickets)

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Metro (tickets)

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth (tickets)

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret (tickets)

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos (tickets)

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (tickets)

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (tickets)

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater (tickets)

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (tickets)

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Austin, TX @ Parish (tickets)

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (tickets)

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (tickets)

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge (tickets)

Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft

Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon

Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde II

Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère

Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare

Sat. Apr. 9, 2022 - Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Milan, IT @ Biko

Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ B72

Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

Wed. Apr. 20, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Sun. Apr. 24, 2022 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik