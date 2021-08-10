The Beths announce live album/film & 2022 tour with BV presale for all dates
New Zealand was very strict about COVID lockdown in 2020, to the point where life actually got mostly back to normal by the fall and live in-person concerts could happen again. One of those was The Beths' November 6 show at Auckland Town Hall, which has now become a live album and concert film titled Auckland, New Zealand, 2020 and will be out September 17 via Carpark Records.
"Watching the film for the first time brought back all the emotions of 2020 for us," says bandleader Elizabeth Stokes. "[Filmmakers] Sports Team have done such an amazing job of capturing the mix of anxiety and simple joy that was touring music in NZ at the time. We are so grateful that it happened and grateful to have it documented with so much love and care.” You can get a taste of the film via its trailer, and listen to "Future Me Hates Me" from the album, below.
The Beths have also announced a 2022 North American tour, which will be their first here in three years and first since the release of their great sophomore album, Jump Rope Gazers, last year. The tour kicks off January 20 in Washington, DC and includes stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, and Nashville. All tour dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens at Webster Hall on January 22 and the L.A. show happens February 10 at the Regent Theater.
Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, August 12 at 10 AM local. Check back here Thursday morning for the presale password and head below for ticket links to all shows on the The Beths' 2022 North American tour.
Auckland, New Zealand, 2020 Tracklist:
1. I'm Not Getting Excited
2. Great No One
3. Whatever
4. Mars, the God of War
5. Future Me Hates Me
6. introduction
7. Jump Rope Gazers
8. Uptown Girl
9. bird talk
10. Happy Unhappy
11. Out of Sight
12. thank you
13. Don't Go Away
14. Little Death
15. Dying to Believe
16. River Run
Film Setlist:
1. I'm Not Getting Excited
2. Great No One
3. Whatever
4. Mars, the God of War
5. Future Me Hates Me
6. Jump Rope Gazers
7. Uptown Girl
8. Happy Unhappy
9. Out of Sight
10. Little Death
11. Dying To Believe
12. You Wouldn't Like Me
13. River Run
The Beths - 2021/2022 Tour Dates:
Fri. Sept. 17, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ The Others Way
Tue. Sept. 28, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar
Wed. Sept. 29, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar
Thu. Sept. 30, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar
Fri. Oct. 1, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar
Sat. Oct. 2, 2021 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar
Fri. Oct. 22, 2021 - Tauranga, NZ @ Tauranga Arts Festival
Sat. Oct. 23, 2021 - Hawke's Bay, NZ @ Labour of Love
Fri. Oct. 29, 2021 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran
Sat. Oct. 30, 2021 - Wellington, NZ @ College of Creative Arts, Massey University (AA show)
Sun. Oct. 31, 2021 - Nelson, NZ @ Nelson Arts Festival
Thu. Nov. 4 - Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre
Fri. Nov. 5 - Brisbane, QLD @ The Zoo
Sat. Nov. 6 - Melbourne, VIC @ The Night Cat
Sat. Dec. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Outerfields
Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat (tickets)
Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (tickets)
Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade (in-store signing)
Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (tickets)
Sun. Jan. 23, 2022 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (tickets)
Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz (tickets)
Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace (tickets)
Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Metro (tickets)
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth (tickets)
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret (tickets)
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos (tickets)
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (tickets)
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (tickets)
Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater (tickets)
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (tickets)
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Austin, TX @ Parish (tickets)
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (tickets)
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (tickets)
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge (tickets)
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft
Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon
Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde II
Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère
Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare
Sat. Apr. 9, 2022 - Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Milan, IT @ Biko
Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ B72
Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Lido
Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar
Wed. Apr. 20, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Sun. Apr. 24, 2022 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik