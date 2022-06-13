The Beths announce new album ‘Expert in a Dying Field,’ share “Silence is Golden”
New Zealand's The Beths will release their their third album, Expert in a Dying Field, which will be out September 16 via Carpark Records. The album was recorded in 2021 but interrupted by a four-month lockdown, and then finished while The Beths were on their North American tour, with "mixing in hotel rooms and green rooms and in the back of the tour bus."
The first single from the album is "Silence is Golden," a typically hyperactive Beths powerpop earworm that bandleader and songwriter Liz Stokes says is "about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise, where each new sound makes you more and more stressed." You can watch the video for it below.
You can catch The Beths on tour this summer, including a free show at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park on July 29, with SASAMI and Charlotte Cornfield, and an Asbury Park, NJ show with tourmate Rosie Tucker at Asbury Lanes on August 26. All dates are listed below.
Expert In A Dying Field:
1. Expert In A Dying Field
2. Knees Deep
3. Silence Is Golden
4. Your Side
5. I Want To Listen
6. Head In The Clouds
7. Best Left
8. Change In The Weather
9. When You Know You Know
10. A Passing Rain
11. I Told You That I Was Afraid
12. 2am
The Beths - 2022 Tour Dates
Sun. Jul. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
Mon. Jul. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Fri. Jul. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
Sun. Jul. 31 - Denver, CO @ UMS - The Underground Music Showcase
Tue. Aug. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Wed. Aug. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Thu. Aug. 4 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club
Fri. Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
Sun. Aug. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Wed. Aug. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Thu. Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA
Sun. Aug. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
Mon. Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag
Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed
Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live
Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events
Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar