The Beths announce new album ‘Expert in a Dying Field,’ share “Silence is Golden”

New Zealand's The Beths will release their their third album, Expert in a Dying Field, which will be out September 16 via Carpark Records. The album was recorded in 2021 but interrupted by a four-month lockdown, and then finished while The Beths were on their North American tour, with "mixing in hotel rooms and green rooms and in the back of the tour bus."

The first single from the album is "Silence is Golden," a typically hyperactive Beths powerpop earworm that bandleader and songwriter Liz Stokes says is "about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise, where each new sound makes you more and more stressed." You can watch the video for it below.

You can catch The Beths on tour this summer, including a free show at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park on July 29, with SASAMI and Charlotte Cornfield, and an Asbury Park, NJ show with tourmate Rosie Tucker at Asbury Lanes on August 26. All dates are listed below.

Expert In A Dying Field:

1. Expert In A Dying Field

2. Knees Deep

3. Silence Is Golden

4. Your Side

5. I Want To Listen

6. Head In The Clouds

7. Best Left

8. Change In The Weather

9. When You Know You Know

10. A Passing Rain

11. I Told You That I Was Afraid

12. 2am

The Beths - 2022 Tour Dates

Sun. Jul. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Mon. Jul. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Fri. Jul. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Sun. Jul. 31 - Denver, CO @ UMS - The Underground Music Showcase

Tue. Aug. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Wed. Aug. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Thu. Aug. 4 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club

Fri. Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

Sun. Aug. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Wed. Aug. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Thu. Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA

Sun. Aug. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Mon. Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events

Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar