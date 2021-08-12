The Beths’ North American Tour on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for all dates of New Zealand band The Beths' 2022 North American tour go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM local time. Use presale code BVBeths and head below for all dates and ticket links.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local.

The tour includes stops in DC, PHilly, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, and Nashville.

The Beths also have a live album and concert film on the way and you can get a taste of that (and the upcoming tour) with "Future Me Hates Me" below.

THE BETHS - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES AND TICKET LINKS

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat (tickets)

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (tickets)

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (tickets)

Sun. Jan. 23, 2022 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (tickets)

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz (tickets)

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace (tickets)

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Metro (tickets)

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth (tickets)

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret (tickets)

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos (tickets)

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (tickets)

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (tickets)

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater (tickets)

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (tickets)

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Austin, TX @ Parish (tickets)

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (tickets)

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (tickets)

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge (tickets)